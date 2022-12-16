No pain, no gain: Winnetka North Shore Country Day overcomes Chicago Northside College 43-29

Saddled up and ready to go, Winnetka North Shore Country Day spurred past Chicago Northside College 43-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 16.
The last time Chicago Northside College and Winnetka North Shore Country Day played in a 46-28 game on February 10, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Winnetka North Shore Country Day took on Chicago Morgan Park Academy on December 10 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy. Click here for a recap
