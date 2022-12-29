No pain, no gain: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overcomes Rock Falls 38-23

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tipped and eventually toppled Rock Falls 38-23 in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 9-9 tie through the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense darted in front for a 20-16 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 30-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-2 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.