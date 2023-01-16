No pain, no gain: Mt. Pulaski overcomes Clinton 60-44

Mt. Pulaski dumped Clinton 60-44 in Illinois girls basketball on January 16.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Clinton faced off on January 3, 2022 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Mt Pulaski faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton took on LeRoy on January 10 at LeRoy High School. For results, click here.
