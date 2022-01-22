 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No pain, no gain; Minonk Fieldcrest overcomes Eureka 47-28

  • 0

Minonk Fieldcrest notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Eureka 47-28 on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

Minonk Fieldcrest fought to an 18-9 intermission margin at Eureka's expense.

The Knights and the Hornets were engaged in a thin affair at 29-20 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on January 10, Eureka faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Lexington on January 17 at Lexington High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana casts spell on Lincoln 55-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Pana nabbed it to nudge past Lincoln 55-50 in Illinois girls basketball on January 18.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News