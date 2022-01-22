No pain, no gain; Minonk Fieldcrest overcomes Eureka 47-28

Minonk Fieldcrest notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Eureka 47-28 on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.
Minonk Fieldcrest fought to an 18-9 intermission margin at Eureka's expense.
The Knights and the Hornets were engaged in a thin affair at 29-20 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on January 10, Eureka faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Lexington on January 17 at Lexington High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.