No pain, no gain; Minonk Fieldcrest overcomes Eureka 47-28

Minonk Fieldcrest notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Eureka 47-28 on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

Minonk Fieldcrest fought to an 18-9 intermission margin at Eureka's expense.

The Knights and the Hornets were engaged in a thin affair at 29-20 as the fourth quarter started.

