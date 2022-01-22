No pain, no gain; Mahomet-Seymour overcomes Chatham Glenwood 50-37

Playing with a winning hand, Mahomet-Seymour trumped Chatham Glenwood 50-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 22.
In recent action on January 13, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur MacArthur on January 14 at Chatham Glenwood High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.