No pain, no gain: Lombard Montini overcomes Chicago DePaul College Prep 62-51

Lombard Montini collected a solid win over Chicago DePaul College Prep in a 62-51 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 25, Lombard Montini faced off against Chicago Payton . Click here for a recap. Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago St. Ignatius on January 23 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

