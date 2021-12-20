No pain, no gain; Lisle Benet overcomes Naperville North 71-61

Riding a wave of production, Lisle Benet dunked Naperville North 71-61 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 20.
Recently on December 11 , Lisle Benet squared up on Chicago Kenwood in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lisle Benet made the first move by forging a 22-16 margin over Naperville North after the first quarter.
The Redwings' offense darted to a 42-31 lead over the Huskies at halftime.
