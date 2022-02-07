No pain, no gain; Fisher overcomes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56-38

Saddled up and ready to go, Fisher spurred past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
