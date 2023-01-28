No pain, no gain: Chicago Taft overcomes Chicago Simeon 57-44

Chicago Taft called "game" in the waning moments of a 57-44 defeat of Chicago Simeon in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Taft took on Oak Park Fenwick on January 16 at Chicago Taft High School. For more, click here.
