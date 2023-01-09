No pain, no gain: Chicago Resurrection overcomes Chicago Hope 52-37

Chicago Resurrection handed Chicago Hope a tough 52-37 loss at Chicago Resurrection High on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Resurrection and Chicago Hope played in a 50-37 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Zion-Benton and Chicago Hope took on Chicago Holy Trinity on January 5 at Chicago Hope Academy. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.