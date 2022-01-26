No pain, no gain; Chicago Marist overcomes Arlington Heights St. Viator 78-61

Chicago Marist trucked Arlington Heights St. Viator on the road to a 78-61 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.
In recent action on January 22, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago Butler College Prep and Arlington Heights St. Viator took on Chicago Hope on January 14 at Chicago Hope Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
