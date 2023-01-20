No pain, no gain: Chicago Juarez overcomes Chicago Academy 39-20

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Juarez called "game" in the waning moments of a 39-20 defeat of Chicago Academy for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 20.

The last time Chicago Juarez and Chicago Academy played in a 51-6 game on December 17, 2021. For results, click here.

Recently on January 11, Chicago Juarez squared off with Chicago Dyett in a basketball game. For more, click here.

