No pain, no gain: Chicago Hubbard overcomes Chicago Tilden 35-25

Chicago Hubbard charged Chicago Tilden and collected a 35-25 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 2.
The last time Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Tilden played in a 41-7 game on December 3, 2021. For more, click here.
