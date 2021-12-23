No pain, no gain; Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond overcomes Mt. Zion 54-37

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond charged Mt. Zion and collected a 54-37 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 23.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
The Knights' shooting moved to a 29-26 lead over the Braves at the intermission.
The Knights' control showed as they carried a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 18, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Mt Zion took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 13 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.
