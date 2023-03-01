NORMAL — The top two ranked high school basketball teams in Class 1A square off in one IHSA Girls State Tournament semifinal, while two unranked squads will tangle in the second semifinal Thursday at CEFCU Arena.

No. 1 Galena meets No. 2 Okawville at 10 a.m. with Christopher taking on Champaign St. Thomas More at 11:45 a.m.

The semifinal losers will play for third place at 7 p.m., while the winners wait until Saturday at 11 a.m. to shoot for the state championship.

Galena (33-1) carries the motivation of a 32-31 loss to Brimfield in last season’s state championship game. The Pirates have won 11 straight since suffering their only loss of the season 59-42 to 2A state tournament qualifier Byron.

“Obviously, they are very, very good,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said of Okawville. “We knew we would probably run into them. They play tough, in your face man-to-man defense. Our kids are looking forward to that.”

The Pirates boast a “big three” of 5-10 sophomore Gracie Furlong (18 points), 5-9 junior Addie Hefel (16.5) and 5-9 junior Taylor Burcham (11.1).

At 32-4, Okawville is led by 5-7 junior Alayna Krause at 19.1 points and 5-6 senior Briley Rhodes at 13.0.

“Alayna can turn it on when you need her to turn it on. She has that competitiveness you can’t teach,” said Rockets coach Haylee Bowers.

Okawville, which was also ousted from the 2022 postseason by Brimfield, owns a 55-50 win over 4A state qualifier O’Fallon.

“We were not expected to pull through and we did,” Bowers said. “The players really wanted that game. It was an awesome win for us.”

Christopher (30-3) features 6-2 junior Amiah Hargrove, the daughter of former NFL player Anthony Hargrove who has topped 50 points twice while averaging 24.6 and 8.9 rebounds.

“She’s pretty special, and she’s such a good person,” said Bearcats coach Hayden Carter. “She’s got multiple DI (scholarship) offers. With her mid-range ability, she’s able to pull up and shoot over people. She locks down on the defensive end, too. She gives our other players the freedom to get out in the passing lanes.”

St. Thomas More coach Erin Quarnstrom was part of the 1993 Gibson City team that placed third at state. The Sabers are 28-6.

Ruari Quarnstrom, a 5-8 junior and the coach’s daughter, contributes 14 points and seven rebounds per outing. Maddy Swisher, a 6-0 senior headed to Division II Hawaii Pacific, chips in 14 and five, respectively.

“Ava Dickerson is our quiet weapon and defensive specialist. She’s small in stature, but she plays with complete heart,” Coach Quarnstrom said of the 5-6 senior. “You’re going to see us working really hard on defense. Gritty is how we play.”

Class 2A

Defending 2A state champion and top-ranked Quincy Notre Dame (34-1) takes on unranked Breese Mater Dei (25-7) at 4:15 p.m. Thursday after No. 3 Byron (33-2) tangles with No. 4 Chicago Noble/Butler (30-6) in the first semifinal at 2:30 p.m.

The third place game is later Thursday at 8:15 p.m. with the state championship encounter set for Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

QND’s leader is 6-0 senior Abbey Schreacke. A 55 percent 3-point shooter, the Missouri recruit averages 22.2 points and 10.2 rebounds and was a two-time All-Stater heading into her final season. Blair Eftink, a 5-8 senior, scores at a 14.7 clip.

“Abbey just refuses to let this team lose,” said Raiders’ coach Eric Orne, whose team has won 27 straight since a Dec. 4 loss to Columbia (Missouri) Rock Bridge. “Her and Blair work incredibly well together. Their will to win is amazing.”

Sophomore Sage Stratton has emerged as a key third weapon at 10.1 points.

Mater Dei is a defensive-minded group that has held 16 opponents under 40 points. Top players for the Knights are 5-4 junior Avery Trame (8.4 points) and 6-5 sophomore Alyssa Koerkenmeier (7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds).

Byron coach Eric Yerly won state titles with the Tigers in 2016 and ’17. “From the first day, I knew this team had the potential to go to state,” he said.

Ava Kultgen, a 6-1 senior, averages 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. Kultgen and 5-10 senior Ella Grundstrom are four-year starters.

“We play exactly how Iowa women’s basketball plays. We run the same offense they do,” said Yerly, who has three freshmen in his top seven. “We’ll have to hit some shots. In big games, we’ve shot well from three, but we don’t take a lot of them.”

Macy Groharing, a 5-8 freshman, has started from the opener. “She’s a special player,” Yerly said.

Noble/Butler features one of the top guards in the state in 5-7 junior Xamiya Walton. The daughter of Lynx coach Xaver Walton contributes 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals a contest and is already over 2,000 career points.

Younger sister 5-11 freshman Xyanna Walton adds 16 points and 10 rebounds.

