Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op casts spell on Springfield Lutheran 39-35

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op edged Springfield Lutheran in a close 39-35 encounter for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op faced off against Athens and Springfield Lutheran took on Pleasant Plains on January 17 at Springfield Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
