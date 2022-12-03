Newark mauls Lisle in strong effort 62-31

Newark scored early and often to roll over Lisle 62-31 on December 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Newark and Lisle squared off with December 4, 2021 at Lisle High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.