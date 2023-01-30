New Lenox Providence Catholic outlasts Chicago Resurrection 56-41

Saddled up and ready to go, New Lenox Providence Catholic spurred past Chicago Resurrection 56-41 at Chicago Resurrection High on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

