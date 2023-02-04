New Lenox Providence Catholic eventually plied victory away from Chicago DePaul College Prep 44-40 on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 30, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago De La Salle . For results, click here. New Lenox Providence Catholic took on Chicago Resurrection on January 30 at Chicago Resurrection High School. For more, click here.

