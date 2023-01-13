 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Lenox Lincoln-Way West produces precision performance against Chicago Amundsen 63-27

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but New Lenox Lincoln-Way West broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 63-27 explosion on Chicago Amundsen in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 30, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West faced off against Chicago Marist and Chicago Amundsen took on Oak Lawn on January 7 at Oak Lawn High. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

