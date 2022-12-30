New Lenox Lincoln-Way West knocks off Chicago Marist 52-50

New Lenox Lincoln-Way West eventually plied victory away from Chicago Marist 52-50 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Chicago Marist and New Lenox Lincoln-Way West played in a 67-60 game on December 27, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 19, Chicago Marist squared off with Burbank St Laurence in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.