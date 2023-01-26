New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central squeezes past Chicago Mother Mcauley 59-55

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Mother Mcauley 59-55 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central High on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Mother Mcauley and New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central played in a 45-39 game on January 27, 2022. For results, click here.
