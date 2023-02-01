 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op takes victory lap past Raymond Lincolnwood 54-33

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op's offense hit on all cylinders Wednesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 54-33 win over Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op faced off against Pleasant Plains . For more, click here. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Granite City on January 24 at Granite City High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

