New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op overpowers Pawnee in thorough fashion 53-22

Pawnee had no answers as New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op compiled a 53-22 victory on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 25, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op faced off against Pleasant Plains . Click here for a recap. Pawnee took on Springfield Lutheran on January 26 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

