Normal's river of points eventually washed away Danville in a 69-13 cavalcade in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 4, Danville faced off against Peoria Richwoods . For more, click here. Normal took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on February 4 at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.