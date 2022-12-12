Never a doubt: Minonk Fieldcrest breezes past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76-38

Minonk Fieldcrest's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 76-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Minonk Fieldcrest and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with December 13, 2021 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School last season.
In recent action on December 1, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Lexington on December 5 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School.
