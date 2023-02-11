Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown got no credit and no consideration from Chicago North Lawndale, which slammed the door 50-28 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 31, Chicago North Lawndale faced off against Chicago Morgan Park . For results, click here. Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown took on Chicago Goode on February 1 at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.