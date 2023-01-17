Never a doubt: Chicago Hope breezes past Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac 59-12

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Hope did exactly that with a 59-12 win against Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 17.
Last season, Chicago Hope and Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac squared off with February 14, 2022 at Chicago Hope Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac faced off against Chicago Christ the King and Chicago Hope took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on January 12 at Chicago Hope Academy. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.