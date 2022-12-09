Never a doubt: Chicago Catalyst-Maria breezes past Chicago Hubbard 45-21

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago Catalyst-Maria put away Chicago Hubbard 45-21 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Tilden and Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Chicago Air Force on December 2 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.