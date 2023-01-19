 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Nerve-racking affair ends with Wilmington on top of Lisle 54-46

  • 0

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Wilmington did just enough to beat Lisle 54-46 in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.

Last season, Wilmington and Lisle faced off on February 9, 2022 at Wilmington High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Wilmington faced off against Coal City and Lisle took on Herscher on January 12 at Herscher High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News