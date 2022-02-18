Nerve-racking affair ends with Watseka on top of Lexington 32-30

Watseka wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 32-30 victory over Lexington for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 18.
In recent action on February 11, Watseka faced off against Danville and Lexington took on Dwight on February 10 at Lexington High School. For a full recap, click here.
