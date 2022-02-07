Nerve-racking affair ends with Tolono Unity on top of Monticello 37-34

Tolono Unity upended Monticello for a narrow 37-34 victory at Tolono Unity High on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Tolono Unity faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Monticello took on Rantoul Township on January 24 at Rantoul Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
