Nerve-racking affair ends with Taylorville on top of Mt. Zion 61-60

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Taylorville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 61-60 over Mt. Zion in Illinois girls basketball on February 1.

The Tornadoes opened with a 21-10 advantage over the Braves through the first quarter.

Taylorville's influence showed as it carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mt. Zion turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Taylorville put the game on ice.

Recently on January 26 , Mt Zion squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game .

