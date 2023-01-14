Nerve-racking affair ends with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on top of Jacksonville 41-34

Yes, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin looked relaxed while edging Jacksonville, but no autographs please after its 41-34 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville faced off on November 30, 2021 at Jacksonville High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur MacArthur on January 6 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For results, click here.
