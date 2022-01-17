Nerve-racking affair ends with Pleasant Plains on top of Springfield Lutheran 37-33

Pleasant Plains poked just enough holes in Springfield Lutheran's defense to garner a taut 37-33 victory at Springfield Lutheran High on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Pleasant Plains' offense moved to a 19-8 lead over Springfield Lutheran at the intermission.

The Crusaders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.