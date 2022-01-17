Nerve-racking affair ends with Pleasant Plains on top of Springfield Lutheran 37-33

Pleasant Plains poked just enough holes in Springfield Lutheran's defense to garner a taut 37-33 victory at Springfield Lutheran High on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 3, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Havana on January 12 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
Pleasant Plains' offense moved to a 19-8 lead over Springfield Lutheran at the intermission.
The Crusaders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.