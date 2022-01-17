 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Pleasant Plains on top of Springfield Lutheran 37-33

Pleasant Plains poked just enough holes in Springfield Lutheran's defense to garner a taut 37-33 victory at Springfield Lutheran High on January 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 3, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Havana on January 12 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.

Pleasant Plains' offense moved to a 19-8 lead over Springfield Lutheran at the intermission.

The Crusaders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

