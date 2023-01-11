Nerve-racking affair ends with Peoria Notre Dame on top of Normal 49-46

Peoria Notre Dame topped Normal 49-46 in a tough tilt on January 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Peoria Notre Dame and Normal played in a 56-23 game on December 11, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Normal faced off against Bloomington and Peoria Notre Dame took on Danville on January 7 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.