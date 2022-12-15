Nerve-racking affair ends with Litchfield on top of Waverly South County 44-36

Litchfield could finally catch its breath after a close call against Waverly South County in a 44-36 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 15.
Last season, Waverly South County and Litchfield squared off with December 16, 2021 at Waverly South County High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 5, Waverly South County squared off with Kincaid South Fork in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.