Nerve-racking affair ends with Lisle Benet on top of Mundelein Carmel 49-40

Lisle Benet finally found a way to top Mundelein Carmel 49-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 18.
Last season, Lisle Benet and Mundelein Carmel faced off on January 19, 2022 at Lisle Benet Academy. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Mundelein Carmel faced off against Chicago Marist and Lisle Benet took on Hillside Proviso West on January 14 at Lisle Benet Academy. For a full recap, click here.
