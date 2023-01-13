Nerve-racking affair ends with Chicago U-High on top of Lake Forest Woodlands Academy 37-34

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago U-High showed its poise to outlast a game Lake Forest Woodlands Academy squad for a 37-34 victory on January 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lake Forest Woodlands Academy and Chicago U-High squared off with January 26, 2022 at Chicago U-High last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Lake Forest Woodlands Academy faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

