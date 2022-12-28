 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Camp Point Central on top of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 39-35

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Camp Point Central passed in a 39-35 victory at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's expense in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Camp Point Central drew first blood by forging a 15-11 margin over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin after the first quarter.

The Cyclones came from behind to grab the advantage 22-17 at halftime over the Panthers.

Camp Point Central broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 31-27 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

