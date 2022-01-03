Nerve-racking affair ends with Athens on top of Springfield Lutheran 41-38

 Skip to main content
A tight-knit tilt turned in Athens' direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield Lutheran 41-38 in Illinois girls basketball on January 3.

Had this been a prize fight, Springfield Lutheran would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 21-19 lead on Athens.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-29 lead over the Crusaders.

The Warriors fended off the Crusaders' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

