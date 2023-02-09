Neoga called "game" in the waning moments of a 39-25 defeat of Arcola for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 9.

Last season, Neoga and Arcola faced off on February 10, 2022 at Neoga High School. For results, click here.

Recently on February 2, Arcola squared off with Toledo Cumberland in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.