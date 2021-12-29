Neoga posts win at Tuscola's expense 49-36

Neoga charged Tuscola and collected a 49-36 victory on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Neoga made the first move by forging a 10-6 margin over Tuscola after the first quarter.
The Indians fought to a 49-36 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.