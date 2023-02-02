A sigh of relief filled the air in Tolono Unity's locker room after a trying 47-46 test with St. Joseph-Ogden in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 2.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity played in a 49-27 game on February 5, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Tolono Unity faced off against Stanford Olympia . For results, click here. St Joseph-Ogden took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 27 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.