Needlepoint: Rock Island sews up Bloomington in slim triumph 41-40

Rock Island poked just enough holes in Bloomington's defense to garner a taut, 41-40 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
Rock Island opened with a 11-7 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.
The Purple Raiders drew within 19-18 at the half.
Bloomington came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Rock Island 29-27.
It took a 14-11 rally, but the Rocks were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
