Needlepoint: Rock Island sews up Bloomington in slim triumph 41-40

Rock Island poked just enough holes in Bloomington's defense to garner a taut, 41-40 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Rock Island opened with a 11-7 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders drew within 19-18 at the half.

Bloomington came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Rock Island 29-27.

It took a 14-11 rally, but the Rocks were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.