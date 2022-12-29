 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Needlepoint: Rock Island sews up Bloomington in slim triumph 41-40

Rock Island poked just enough holes in Bloomington's defense to garner a taut, 41-40 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Rock Island opened with a 11-7 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders drew within 19-18 at the half.

Bloomington came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Rock Island 29-27.

It took a 14-11 rally, but the Rocks were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

