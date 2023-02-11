A sigh of relief filled the air in Roanoke-Benson's locker room after a trying 41-32 test with Monmouth United on February 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on February 6, Roanoke-Benson squared off with El Paso-Gridley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.