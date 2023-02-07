Dunlap posted a narrow 52-44 win over Metamora at Metamora on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Dunlap and Metamora squared off with January 27, 2022 at Dunlap High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Metamora faced off against Bartonville Limestone . For more, click here. Dunlap took on Canton on January 28 at Canton High School. For results, click here.

