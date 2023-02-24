The Normal Community High School girls basketball team’s record-breaking season ended Thursday with a 60-42 loss to O’Fallon in the championship game of the Class 4A O’Fallon Sectional.

“It was such a fun ride,” said NCHS coach Dave Feeney, whose team set a school record for wins in a 31-4 campaign. “You always want to go another step or two or three. But I don’t know if any team in the state had a better experience than what we had together.”

No. 6 O’Fallon improved to 31-4 and will play No. 2 Bolingbrook on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional at Shirk Center. No. 7 NCHS bowed out in the sectional finals for the second straight season.

“Back to back regionals at the 4A level, I’m really proud of this group on the court and off,” Feeney said.

The Iron trailed just 22-19 at the half and 38-34 after three quarters.

“That third quarter we scored 15, but we needed to get a few more stops,” said Feeney. “The fourth quarter they started on a 5-0 run. Once they got up nine, they could really spread us out and force us to chase.”

Ali Ince led NCHS with 18 points. Rayna Powers added eight.

Illinois State recruit Shannon Dowell topped O’Fallon with 22 points. Josie Christopher and Indiana State recruit Jailah Pelly added 15 each.

“Those two (Dowell and Pelly) were physically able to hold us at bay,” Feeney said. “She (Dowell) is really explosive. She creates for her teammates really well.”

Dee-Mack advances

Deer Creek-Mackinaw outlasted Heart of Illinois Conference rival Eureka 37-32 to win the Class 2A Rockridge Sectional championship.

The unranked Chiefs face No. 1 Quincy Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Monday in the Macomb Super-Sectional.

“Defense wins championships,” Dee-Mack coach Joni Nightingale said. “McKenna Carithers led the charge, holding Eureka’s Ellie Cahill to two points.”

Sophomore Lexi Cottingham led the Chiefs (28-5) with 14 points, and freshman Dalia DeJesus contributed 13.

“Cottingham had a monster night,” said Nightingale, “including a 3 at the buzzer to close out the first quarter and two three-point plays when Eureka was hanging on tight.”

Eureka (24-9) received nine points from Elena Lapp and eight from Ella Ausmus.

Dee-Mack led 26-19 at halftime and 30-26 after three quarters.

Lincoln stays unbeaten

No. 2 Lincoln handled Rochester 53-23 to win the Class 3A Rochester Sectional.

The Railsplitters move to 34-0 with their first sectional championship since 2016. Lincoln meets unranked Highland in the Taylorville Super-Sectional on Monday at 7 p.m.

Kloe Froebe topped the Railers with 18 points and Kaylen Reed chipped in 15.

The super-sectional game is a rematch of the 2016 super-sectional won by Highland.

Photos: Normal Community girls against United Township during the Class 4A O'Fallon Sectional