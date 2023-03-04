NORMAL — Lincoln High School came in trying to become the first unbeaten Class 3A state champion with seemingly half the town of Lincoln making the drive north to CEFCU Arena to see it happen.

However, Nazareth Academy was motivated by a loss in last year's Class 3A championship game Saturday. The Roadrunners used a 13-0 run to start the second half to gain control and held on for a 63-52 victory against the Railsplitters in the Class 3A Girls State Tournament title game.

Lincoln junior All-Stater Kloe Froebe, who scored a state-tournament record 45 points in a semifinal win Friday against Deerfield, was double teamed every time she touched the ball. Froebe still led Lincoln (36-1) with 19 points to go with seven assists while Becca Heitzig added 12 points.

Nazareth (35-1), which held a decided size advantage, was paced by Oliviia Austin with 23 points. Grace Carstensen (11), Mary Bridget Wilson (11) and Amalia Dray (10) also finished in double figures.

The Roadrunners shot 58.5% from the field, with 36 points in the paint, compared to Lincoln's 47.2%. Nazareth grabbed a 25-19 rebounding advantage.

Lincoln trailed 31-25 at halftime before Nazareth began the second half on a 13-0 run to seize a 19-point advantage. After two missed shots and four turnovers on its first six possessions, Lincoln finally scored on Heitzig's jumper with 3:14 left.

Nazareth stretched the lead to 20 before Lincoln scored the last five points of the quarter to get within 49-34 heading to the fourth quarter.

Froebe's 15-footer cut the gap to 49-36 as Lincoln's loyal fans hoped for an epic comeback. Froebe sank two of three free throws with 3:07 left as the Railers closed within 53-42. Taryn Stolzenburg's 3-pointer from the corner chopped Nazareth's lead to 59-50 with 1:18 left, but the Railers couldn't get closer.

This was the second championship game in Lincoln school history. The Railers finished second in 1978 while also placing fourth in Class AA in 1999.

Froebe's two straight baskets forged a 19-all tie with 5:11 left in the first half. The Roadrunners went on an 8-0 run, capped by two Carstensen 3-pointers, to open a 27-19 lead.

The Railers cut the deficit to 31-25 at halftime as Froebe made two free throws with 18 seconds left. Nazareth had a 7-1 edge on second-chance points thanks to six offensive boards and outscored Lincoln, 20-14, in the paint.

This story will be updated.

