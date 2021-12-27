Naperville North pulls python act on Chicago Taft 61-13

Naperville North showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Taft 61-13 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Taft faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Naperville North took on Lisle Benet on December 20 at Lisle Benet Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.